Italy PM meets econ chiefs, confident in banking outlook - source

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off in bank shares continued for a third day, a source in Renzi's office said.
The source said the authorities were convinced that past and future measures will help some banks merge, saying this was "more than ever needed". The measures will also help financial firms manage in a "more rapid and efficient fashion" the problem of bad loans.
Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the turbulence on the Italian stock market, which has particularly hit the banking sector, reflected instability from abroad. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating