Six bidders interested in Monte dei Paschi's bad loan platform - sources

| MILAN
MILAN Aug 2 Six investors including U.S. funds
Apollo Global Management and KKR are interested
in the platform that will manage around 9 billion euros in Monte
dei Paschi di Siena's gross bad loans, two sources
close to the matter said.
The Tuscan bank is selling its 27.7 billion euro ($31
billion) portfolio of loans to insolvent borrowers in a complex
securitisation scheme, part of a broader rescue plan aimed at
addressing regulatory concerns over its financial stability.
Monte dei Paschi was working with Italian investment bank
Mediobanca to set up a platform to manage its
portfolio and bring in a partner to improve collections.
On Friday, the Tuscan bank unveiled a plan to speed up
disposal of its bad loans following a request from the European
Central Bank.
The announcement came just head of industry stress test
results were released that singled out Monte dei Paschi as the
weakest among large European lenders.
One of the sources said Monte dei Paschi had informed
potential bidders in a letter that the platform deal was going
ahead though on slightly different terms than initially
envisaged.
Monte dei Paschi said on Friday the platform would manage
around 9 billion euros in gross bad loans -- one third of the
overall loans being sold in the securisation deal.
The two sources said bidders included Cerved Credit
Management, KKR in tandem with Varde
Partners, Apollo Global Management, Cerberus, Prelios
together with Christofferson Robb & Company and Lone
Star.
Monte dei Paschi and all other involved parties declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za)