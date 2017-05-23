UPDATE 1-Italy expects EU deal for Monte dei Paschi rescue within days

(Adds background, details)
By Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is close to reaching an agreement with the European
Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's
fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on
Tuesday.
The world's oldest bank must fill a capital shortfall of 8.8
billion euros ($9.9 billion) after it emerged as the weakest
lender in European stress tests last July and failed to raise
cash on the market in December.
Together with two Veneto-based lenders, the Tuscan bank has
been locked in talks for months with European regulators that
must approve government support under tougher EU bank crisis
rules that came into force last year.
Striking an accord for Monte dei Paschi "is a matter of
days," Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference. "After that, we will talk about the Veneto banks."
Pagani said that a deal to sell the Tuscan lender's impaired
loans repackaged as securities -- part of a drastic
restructuring to unlock state aid -- was also being finalised.
The Italian government is expected to pump as much as 6.6
billion euros into the bank, giving it a stake of around 70
percent in Monte dei Paschi, through a scheme that imposes some
losses on the bank's junior bond holders.
Sources have said the amount could be lower, with private
investors putting in more money than initially expected.
Under EU rules, state aid cannot be used to cover
predictable losses such as those stemming from writedowns on the
bank's 29.4 billion euro portfolio of defaulting debts.
A source close to the matter said Italian bank bailout fund
Atlante, with one or more private equity funds, could buy the
junior and mezzanine tranches of the bad loan portfolio for 1.3
billion euros, while the senior tranche would be backed by a
state guarantee and sold to institutional investors.
A second source said U.S. funds Fortress and Elliott
were carrying out due diligence on the portfolio which was
expected to close on June 9.
Atlante, Fortress and Elliott declined to comment.
Another sticking point in the negotiations between Monte dei
Paschi and the European Commission has been how many jobs the it
will have to cut.
A source told Reuters in April that Brussels had demanded
more than 5,000 layoffs, while Italian media reports have put
the figure at 10,000 - almost half the bank's total workforce.
Monte dei Paschi was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Massimo Gaia, writing
by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Alexander Smith)