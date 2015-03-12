RPT-UPDATE 1-Italy moves closer to freeing ownership of cooperative banks

(Repeats to add word banks in headline)
ROME, March 12 Italy's lower house of parliament
on Thursday approved a reform that converts the country's
largest cooperative banks into joint stock companies, a measure
expected to spur mergers between so-called "popolari" lenders.
The Chamber of Deputies voted 290 to 149 to pass the decree
that scraps ownership limits and a voting system that gave
shareholders one vote each regardless of the size of their
stake. The reform now moves to the Senate.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government passed the measure
as a decree last month and parliament has 60 days to convert it
into law.
Renzi has hailed it as a major step towards strengthening
the banking system by improving governance and increasing the
efficiency of lenders including UBI Banca, Banco
Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano.
But the banks, which have considerable political clout, won
a temporary reprieve by getting lawmakers to concede to popolari
shareholders the option of setting a 5 percent cap on voting
rights for two years.
The two-year period will have no practical impact until the
completion of the banks' conversion into joint stock companies.
Shares in the popolari banks, including Banca Popolare di Milano
and Popolare Emilia Romagna, extended gains after the
vote.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by
Valentina Za)