Banks involved in Pop Vicenza's failed IPO won't receive fees-sources

MILAN May 2 The consortium of banks tasked with
placing a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share sale by Banca
Popolare di Vicenza will not be paid 60 million euros in fees
after the transaction fell through, two sources close to the
matter said.
The Milan stock exchange had earlier said the bank could not
be allowed to list on the market after investors only bought 7.7
percent of the bank's cash call.
This means that a newly created bank bailout fund which had
fully underwritten the capital increase will own 99.3 percent of
the bank.
The consortium comprised UniCredit, Mediobanca
, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan.
The sources said the banks involved would receive some form
of reimbursement for expenses linked to the transaction, without
specifying the amount.
($1 = 0.8701 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)