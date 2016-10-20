Monte dei Paschi recap to be implemented in coming months - treasury official

LONDON Oct 20 A market-led recapitalisation plan for troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be implemented in the coming months, a senior treasury official said on Thursday.

Vincenzo La Via, director general of the Italian treasury, told a conference in London that a tie-up between Banco Popolare and Banco Popolare di Milano, to create the country's third biggest lender, would also take place by year end.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in the latest round of Europe's banking stress tests this summer, needs to raise cash and get some 28 billion euros ($30.72 billion) of bad loans off its balance sheet quickly to avert the risk of being wound down.

The bank will press ahead with a JPMorgan-led rescue plan, it said on Tuesday, but it did not shut the door completely on a rival capital-strengthening blueprint submitted last week by veteran banker and former industry minister Corrado Passera. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Huw Jones)