Market rout show Italy banks need to consolidate - Renzi

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
ROME/MILAN Jan 21 Recent market turbulence shows the Italian banking system still needs to consolidate to create fewer and stronger players, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote in the Guardian.
"When the market speaks, as it has done in recent days, it is right that bank executives and shareholders comprehend the need for serious and swift intervention," Renzi said in a comment piece published by the British newspaper.
Italian banking stocks have fallen 24 percent this year as investors grow concerned over the high level of bad loans of Italian banks.
"For our part, we will take all necessary measures to support the historic road of transformation," he said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)