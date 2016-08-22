UPDATE 1-Italy reopens tender for four rescued banks - sources

(Adds comments from second source)
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME Aug 22 A fresh attempt will be made to
sell four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November
after three bids submitted last month were rejected, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The bids had not been accepted as they were subject to a
number of conditions and were not backed by the required bank
guarantee, the sources said.
New bids are now due by the end of August from suitors who
did not follow up on their preliminary expressions of interests
as well as the three bidders, provided they are ready to improve
on their previous offers, one of the sources said.
The banks' chairman said in May there had been around 10
non-binding bids.
Financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday that
the idea of selling the four banks together was being dropped in
favour of disposing of each lender separately. The sources were
unable to confirm this.
Making use of a deposit guarantee fund, Italian banks have
pumped 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) into Banca Marche, Banca
Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara to cover losses stemming
mainly from loan writedowns and provide them with fresh capital.
The value of the four lenders has already been written down
by 400 million to 1.4 billion euros due to restructuring
charges. Bids submitted so far are expected to have amounted to
only a fraction of that figure, inflating the burden placed on
Italy's struggling banking system.
A long recession that wiped out one quarter of Italy's
industrial output has saddled its banks with 360 billion euros
in problematic loans, nearly one fifth of the total.
After a deadline for binding offers expired last month, the
Bank of Italy said it had received three bids. U.S. investment
funds Apollo Global Management and Lone Star were among
the bidders, sources said.
Il Sole 24 Ore mentioned Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna
, UBI Banca and Popolare di Bari among
possible bidders now that the tender was being reopened.
UBI said it was not interested in the lenders, while BPER
could not be reached for comment. A source close to Popolare di
Bari said the bank may be interested in CariChieti.
Sources familiar with the matter have said the main factor
dragging down the valuation of the four banks -- in addition to
a weak operating performance -- is the quality of the loan
portfolio, despite the fact that loans to borrowers deemed
insolvent were spun off in the rescue.
($1 = 0.8858 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za, Massimo Gaia, and Andrea
Mandala; Editing by Keith Weir)