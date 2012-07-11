UPDATE 1-Italy c.banker calls for action from Europe, says banks solid

* Top five banks have core Tier 1 ratio of 10 pct
* Some banks must raise capital further
* Italy-Germany bond spread not justified by fundamentals-
Visco
* Visco backs use of bailout funds to limit borrowing costs
By James Mackenzie
ROME, July 11 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio
Visco called on euro zone policymakers on Wednesday to do more
to support its third largest economy while urging Italian banks
raise more capital and better manage credit risk and liquidity.
In a speech at the Italian banking association's annual
assembly, Visco said Italy's top five banks had met the European
Banking Authority's (EBA) capital requirements and had Core Tier
1 capital ratios of 10 percent.
His comments lifted the shares of some major banks but Visco
also pointed to the need for others of the country's 66
financial institutions - about which investors are more
concerned - to bolster their capital resources.
"We asked some single lenders to further raise their capital
levels to improve the quality beyond regulatory levels," Visco
said.
The Bank of Italy is the country's primary banking regulator
and the speech helped shares in UniCredit rise 2.49
percent compared to the previous day's close while Intesa
Sanpaolo gained 2.16 percent.
The EBA has said commercial banks should have a core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted
assets, up from a previous minimum of 7 percent, a move meant to
help shield them from sovereign risk during the debt crisis.
Excluding the top banks, Italy's 66 other lenders have an
average core Tier 1 ratio of 8.7 percent, said Visco, who is
also a member of the European Central Bank's governing board.
Italy's banking system is solid and improving, he said,
though still at the mercy of the euro zone debt crisis and
financial markets' concerns of a breakup of the single-currency
bloc.
He said that Italy's 10-year benchmark bond yield of nearly
6 percent and the Italian-German spread of more than 450 basis
points was not justified, and he backed the use of European
bailout funds to stem borrowing costs for some countries.
"The difference between the yields on Italian and German
bonds is far above what would be justified by the fundamentals
of our economy," Visco said.
"The resources available to the European stabilisation
funds, the EFSF and ESM, must be used better, and also to
contain borrowing costs within coherent limits that are in line
with the underlying conditions of the different economies," said
Visco.
Prime Minister Mario Monti has won support for a plan to use
the bailout funds to try to keep a lid on borrowing costs at the
June 28-29 European Union summit.
But since its approval, both Finland and the Netherlands
have said they opposed such a mechanism, and the details of how
it will work and the conditions that will be tied to its use
have not yet been hammered out.
Euro zone finance ministers are supposed to meet on July 20
to discuss the details of the mechanism.
Speaking after Visco at the same Rome conference, Prime
Minister Monti said the plan to stabilise yields using the
bailout funds "must be consolidated both in its substance and in
the way it is communicated."