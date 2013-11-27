Berlusconi faces expulsion from parliament over tax fraud sentence

* Senate due to vote on ban over tax fraud conviction
* Berlusconi denounces "coup d'etat"
* Media tycoon can continue to lead centre-right from
outside parliament
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Nov 27 Italian centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi faces one of the heaviest blows of his 20-year
political career on Wednesday when the Senate votes on stripping
him of his seat in parliament over a conviction for tax fraud.
The vote will be the culmination of months of political
wrangling and is almost certain to lead to Berlusconi's
expulsion from the upper house, opening an uncertain new phase
for one of Italy's most divisive political figures.
The 77-year-old media billionaire, who has dominated
politics for two decades, has already pulled his party out of
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's ruling coalition after seven
months in government, accusing leftwing opponents of mounting a
"coup d'etat" to eliminate him.
The Senate is due to vote at around 7.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) to
declare Berlusconi ineligible for parliament after he was
convicted of masterminding a complex system of illegally
inflated invoices to cut the tax bill for his Mediaset
television empire.
The court sentenced him to four years in jail, commuted to a
year likely to be spent performing community service, and he was
also banned from holding public office for two years, preventing
any immediate return to government.
Under a law passed with Berlusconi's support last year,
politicians convicted of serious criminal offences are
ineligible for parliament, but his expulsion must first be
confirmed by a full vote in the Senate.
Both Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and former
comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have
declared they will vote against Berlusconi, making it virtually
certain that he will be expelled.
His removal will have little immediate impact on Letta's
government, which survived a confidence vote on the 2014 budget
on Tuesday with the help of a group of some 30 centre-right
senators who broke away from Berlusconi's party this month.
But it will heighten the political tensions that have
hampered any serious reforms to Italy's stagnant economy,
struggling with youth unemployment of more than 40 percent and
stuck in a recession that has lasted more than two years.
VICTIM
Once outside, Berlusconi is likely to remain a troublesome
opponent for the government, much like Grillo, who does not sit
in parliament but who keeps up a steady stream of attacks in
public meetings and on his widely read blog.
Berlusconi's lawyers dismiss as "completely unrealistic" the
possibility that, once his parliamentary immunity is lifted, he
may face arrest over a series of other cases, including paying
for sex with a minor.
Supporters feel a clear sense of injustice and say he has
been targeted by leftist judges who have attempted to subvert
the political process.
"Berlusconi is a victim of an unjust, anti-democratic
battle," said Forza Italia deputy Annagrazia Calabria. "Nobody
can take away the consensus of millions and millions of
Italians, all his followers who still believe in him and who
have stayed by his side."
Berlusconi joined Letta's Democratic Party in an unlikely
coalition after the deadlocked February election which left no
side able to form a government on its own.
However, relations were rocky from the start, worsened by
rows over tax policy and tensions over Berlusconi's tax fraud
conviction in August, only one of a number of legal problems
facing the former premier.
The split in his centre-right party, now rebranded under its
original name Forza Italia, may have removed the immediate
threat to Letta, who has won two confidence votes in parliament
since Berlusconi's conviction.
But the government now faces the prospect of a wearying
battle with an opposition that is likely to become more bitter
in tone with the approach of European parliamentary elections in
May, the next major test of support for the government.