Italy's Berlusconi says may not stand in 2013 election

ROME Oct 9 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed on Tuesday that he was ready to drop plans to lead the centre-right in next year's election and did not rule out a second term for Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"Silvio Berlusconi has always said and continues to say that he is ready to stand aside to allow all moderates to unite in single force which can face the left together," he told his own Canale 5 television network.

He declined to say who would be the leader of the centre right if he did step down but did not rule out a centre-right government led by Monti, who has said he would be willing to serve a second term if he were asked.

"Absolutely, I would not rule out it being Mario Monti. Ever since I've known him he has always been in the liberal camp, so it could easily be Mario Monti," he said.