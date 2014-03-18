Italy court confirms Berlusconi ban from public office

ROME, March 18 Italy's highest appeals court on
Tuesday confirmed a two-year ban from public office for
centre-right leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
over a conviction for tax fraud.
Berlusconi lawyer Niccolo Ghedini said he was "extremely
disappointed" by the ruling of the Court of Cassation, which
diminishes Berlusconi's hopes of running as a candidate in
elections for the European Parliament in May.
Berlusconi had appealed against the ban handed down by a
Milan appeals court in October last year. He also faces a four
year prison sentence, commuted to one year likely to be spent
doing community service, after he was found guilty in August
2013 of masterminding a complex system of tax evasion by his
holding company Fininvest.