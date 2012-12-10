Berlusconi lashes out against foreign comments on his candidacy

ROME Dec 10 Centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi reacted angrily on Monday to negative comments from
foreign politicians and media about his decision to run as a
candidate to lead Italy for the fifth time, calling it an
offensive interference in domestic affairs.
He said in a statement that he had always been a "convinced
supporter of Europe" and that the comments criticising him were
"out of place" and "offensive not so much to me personally but
to the free choice of the Italians."
He suggested that the "interference" in Italian affairs may
be an attempt to weaken the share price of Italian companies and
make them easier takeover targets.
Italian bond yields rose and shares fell on Monday after
Berlusconi announced at the weekend that he would run in the
election and Prime Minister Mario Monti said he would resign as
soon as parliament passed the 2013 budget.