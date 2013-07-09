Berlusconi tax fraud hearing due July 30-legal source

ROME, July 9 The hearing in former Italian prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi's final appeal against a prison
sentence for tax fraud will be held before the Court of
Cassation on July 30, earlier than expected, a legal source
close to the case said on Tuesday.
A Milan court sentenced Berlusconi last year to four years
in jail with a five year ban on holding public office after it
found him complicit in tax fraud at his Mediaset
television empire.
The verdict was confirmed in a first appeal this year.
The result of the final appeal at the Court of Cassation
could have a major impact on the government of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta, whose fragile coalition government depends on
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party.