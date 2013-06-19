版本:
2013年 6月 20日

Italy court setback won't affect support for govt -Berlusconi

ROME, June 19 Silvio Berlusconi said a ruling by Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday that rejected his bid to block a tax-fraud conviction would have no effect on his support for Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government.

Four-times Prime Minister Berlusconi's People of Freedom party is one of Letta's main backers in a broad, right-left coalition.

"Today's constitutional court decision, which goes against common sense and all the preceding jurisprudence made by the very same court, will not have any influence on my personal commitment to support the government with loyalty and conviction," Berlusconi said in a statement.

