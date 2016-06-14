UPDATE 4-Italian former PM Berlusconi's heart surgery went "very well," says surgeon

* Berlusconi in intensive care after 4-hour operation
By Ilaria Polleschi
MILAN, June 14 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi had open heart surgery at the age of 79 on
Tuesday, an operation his doctors described as a success and
which his supporters greeted as a sign that he could soon return
to the political fray.
The centre-right leader and media mogul was taken to
hospital last week suffering from what doctors called a
life-threatening cardiac deficiency. Berlusconi, still engaged
in active politics, has worn a pacemaker for the past decade.
He underwent a four-hour operation at Milan's private San
Raffaele hospital to replace a defective aortic valve.
"The operation went as planned, very well, without
complications," said surgeon Ottavio Alfieri. "He is in
intensive care now."
Berlusconi's younger brother, Paolo, told reporters outside
the hospital, renowned for its cardiac unit, that Berlusconi had
breathed normally throughout the operation.
"We were not particularly worried before. We are even more
relaxed now," he said.
"His heart is very strong and in good shape, I am sure that
he will overcome this trial and will come out of this the same
as before, or even stronger and more determined than before."
The four-time premier has survived numerous diplomatic
gaffes, legal brushes and controversy, including allegations he
had sex with an underage girl and hosted orgies.
Family and supporters have kept a vigil at the hospital
since he was admitted. One supporter erected a banner -- "Forza
Silvio. Don't give up" -- while his girlfriend, 30-year-old
Francesca Pascale, was pictured in local media wiping away tears
while looking out from a hospital window.
"Francesca was emotional like all women. She is at his side,
little by little his children will arrive too," Paolo Berlusconi
said.
A hospital official said Berlusconi would stay in intensive
care for 48 hours and would be under sedation until Wednesday.
In a post on Facebook, Berlusconi wrote on Monday:
"Naturally I am worried, but I have been very much consoled by
the outpouring of affection and support that have come from many
sides, including from so-called political enemies."
Berlusconi's personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, had said
last week that he was in very serious condition when he was
taken to the hospital but was expected to recover fully from the
surgery within a month.
Berlusconi's once-powerful centre-right group of parties has
become increasingly fragmented in recent years, mostly since he
lost his grip on power in 2011 at the height of the euro zone
debt crisis.
His Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party suffered mixed fortunes
in local elections this month, with his candidate for Rome mayor
finishing fourth.
Berlusconi was forced to take a back seat from the political
scene when he was ejected from the Senate in 2013 following a
conviction for tax fraud.
Last year, a court in southern Italy found him guilty of
bribing a senator to switch factions in a move which helped
topple a centre-left government in 2008.
That court also banned him from holding any public office
for five years.
