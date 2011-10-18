UPDATE 2-Milan judge clears Berlusconi in fraud case

* Case linked to Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcaster
* Prosecutors to appeal against decision
* Berlusconi a defendant in three other trials
(Adds Berlusconi quote, Mediaset statement)
MILAN, Oct 18 A Milan judge on Tuesday cleared
Silvio Berlusconi in a fraud and embezzlement case related to
his private broadcaster Mediaset , a rare legal victory
for the weakened Italian prime minister who is a defendant in
three other trials.
The judge ordered Berlusconi's son Pier Silvio and Fedele
Confalonieri, respectively the deputy chairman and chairman of
Mediaset, to stand trial in the same case, which has been dubbed
the "Mediatrade" case.
"Now everyone is asking me if I'm satisfied," Berlusconi
told reporters after the ruling. "I am not because I have been
accused of an absurdity. This is the 25th trial in which I have
been cleared. It is a serious scandal that prosecutors accuse me
and their colleagues clear me."
Berlusconi still faces two separate corruption and tax
fraud court cases linked to his business empire, and a third
trial where he is accused of paying for sex with an underage
prostitute and abusing his power to cover it up.
The 75-year-old billionaire media tycoon denies all charges
and accuses Milan prosecutors of waging a politically-motivated
campaign to oust him from power.
The Mediatrade case centres on accusations Mediaset acquired
television rights at inflated prices in deals prosecutors allege
resulted in embezzlement of 35 million euros ($48 bln) and an 8
million euro tax fraud.
"We had always said that there was no wrongdoing and that
Berlusconi had nothing to do with this," said the premier's
lawyer, Niccolo Ghedini.
"It's a fairly rare decision ... but nonetheless we still
think Berlusconi is being hounded by the Milan judges."
The prosecutors in the Mediatrade case will appeal against
the decision to clear Berlusconi. The trial against his son Pier
Silvio and Fedele Confalonieri will start on Dec. 22, judicial
sources said.
Mediaset said in a statement the decision to try its
executives was "difficult to understand", adding the trial would
prove their innocence.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro and Valentina Za, Writing by
Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Barry Moody and Sophie Hares)