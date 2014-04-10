BlackRock has 6.85 pct of Italy's EI Towers - watchdog

MILAN, April 10 U.S. investment fund BlackRock
has a 6.85 percent stake in the EI Towers unit
of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, according to filings of
market regulator Consob released on Thursday.
The stake was bought by the U.S. group on April 4, Consob
said.
Last week Mediaset raised 284 million euros ($393 million)
from the sale of a 25 percent stake in its broadcasting towers
unit EI Towers.
A financial source said then that a third of the offer had
been taken up by U.S. investors.
With Italy's economy slowly emerging from a deep recession,
foreign funds including BlackRock are buying stakes in its
companies and banks.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
