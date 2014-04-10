BlackRock has 6.85 pct of Italy's EI Towers - watchdog

MILAN, April 10 U.S. investment fund BlackRock has a 6.85 percent stake in the EI Towers unit of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, according to filings of market regulator Consob released on Thursday.

The stake was bought by the U.S. group on April 4, Consob said.

Last week Mediaset raised 284 million euros ($393 million) from the sale of a 25 percent stake in its broadcasting towers unit EI Towers.

A financial source said then that a third of the offer had been taken up by U.S. investors.

With Italy's economy slowly emerging from a deep recession, foreign funds including BlackRock are buying stakes in its companies and banks. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)