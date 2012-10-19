Italy bond sale is sign market trend is turning -econ min

ROME Oct 19 Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday that the record-breaking sale of 18 billion euros in inflation-linked retail bonds on Thursday was a sign that perception by markets of the country's debt had shifted.

"I think it is a very important sign of a turnaround in the market trend," Grilli said when asked about the auction in an interview with SkyTG24 television.

"I also think it is a judgment by the markets that the government and the country are conducting themselves correctly," he said.