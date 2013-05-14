Italy Treasury to issue new 30-year bond

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
ROME May 14 The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it planned to issue a new 30-year bond maturing on Sept. 1 2044.
The Treasury said it had given the mandate for the syndicated 30-year bond to BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit.
It said it would issue the new bond, the first 30 year issue from the Italian Treasury since September 2009, in the near future, based on market conditions.
Italy has so far covered 47.3 percent of its funding requirements for 2013.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.