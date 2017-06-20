JPMorgan asset manager neutral on Italian bonds - CIO to Reuters

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
MILAN, June 20 The asset management arm of JPMorgan has a neutral position on Italian government bonds with a bias to buy more if cross-country yield spreads widen, the chief investment officer for fixed-income assets said.
"Economically Italy looks to be in good shape: a modest budget deficit, current account surplus and growth recovering," Nick Gartside said in emailed comments to Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.