JPMorgan asset manager neutral on Italian bonds - CIO to Reuters

MILAN, June 20 The asset management arm of JPMorgan has a neutral position on Italian government bonds with a bias to buy more if cross-country yield spreads widen, the chief investment officer for fixed-income assets said.

"Economically Italy looks to be in good shape: a modest budget deficit, current account surplus and growth recovering," Nick Gartside said in emailed comments to Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
