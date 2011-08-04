UPDATE 3-Italy's FTSE MIB index halt due to glitch

* Publishing halt of index due to technical glitch-bourse

* Mkt regulator Consob says checking causes of problem

* FTSE MIB closes down 5.16 pct, lowest since April 2009 (Adds bourse statement, closing prices)

MILAN, Aug 4 The Italian bourse said on Thursday the halt in publishing Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB index .FTMIB was due to a technical glitch.

The suspension of the index took place around 30 minutes before the market close, which is at around 1530 GMT, and occurred at the same time as similar index suspensions on NYSE Euronext's NYX.N European markets.

The FTSE MIB'S closing figure only appeared on Reuters screens an hour after the scheduled close and showed a huge fall of 5.16 percent to a 28-month low. It had dropped from its pre-suspension level of down 3.2 percent.

The index was dragged down by a 9.33 percent fall in Italy's largest bank UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and a 10 percent fall in automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

In a statement, Borsa Italiana, which is owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L), said the suspension of the FTSE MIB was due to a technical problem.

"The problems of the dissemination of the FTSE MIB today have been caused by delays in distribution of data via some information channels," it said. A bourse spokeswoman was unable to give further details.

According to Reuters data, the FTSE Italian all-share index .FTITLMS was also suspended.

Market regulator Consob is investigating the incident, a source close to Consob told Reuters.

NYSE Euronext said publication of the indexes of Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon had been suspended. Publication was resumed later, it said.

On Thursday, stocks around the world fell sharply as concern about the global economy caused a switch out of stocks to safer bonds. [ID:nN1E7721O]

In February, the Italian bourse suffered a six-hour trading halt because of a technical glitch. [ID:nLDE71L0OY] (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio; Editing by Will Waterman and Gerald E. McCormick)