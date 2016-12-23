UPDATE 1-China's Gangtai buys Italian jeweller Buccellati

(Adds details)
MILAN Dec 23 Italian private equity firm
Clessidra said on Friday it has agreed to sell an 85 percent
stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate
Gangtai Group.
The Buccellati family, who in 1919 founded the jeweller
famous for its ornate, lace-like creations, will retain a 15
percent stake.
A source familiar with the deal said the acquisition gave
Buccellati an enterprise value of 270 million euros ($282
million) or 6.6 times its revenues.
The source said Clessidra had not been able to reach an
accord with Cartier owner Richemont after discussing a
possible sale of a controlling stake in Buccellati to the Swiss
group.
Clessidra , which recently changed hands and is now owned
by Italy's Pesenti family following the death of its founder,
bought a 67 percent stake in Buccellati in 2013.
It said Buccellati's revenues had risen 60 percent since
then.
Mediobanca advised Clessidra and Buccellati on the deal.
($1 = 0.9574 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Massimo Gaia; Editing by Adrian
Croft)