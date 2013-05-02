Italy new car sales fall 10.83 percent in April - ministry

MILAN May 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 10.83 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 116,209 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

In March, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 4.9 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.

Fiat's market share was 30.2 percent in April, up from 28.75 percent in March, according to calculations made by Reuters.