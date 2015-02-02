版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 01:06 BJT

Italian car sales rise 10.9 pct in Jan -ministry

MILAN Feb 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 10.9 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 131,385 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.3 percent in January, up from 27.61 percent in December, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐