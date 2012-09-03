UPDATE 1-Fiat CEO says Italy August car sales fell 20 pct

TURIN, Sept 3 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday Italian car sales fell 20 percent in August from the same month a year ago, anticipating official figures due out at 1600 GMT on Monday.

That figure is better than the 25 percent drop forecast on Friday by Federauto, the car dealers' trade group. Federauto's figure does not include cars purchased by dealers but yet to be sold to the public.

August car sales in France, released early Monday, showed a 11.4 percent drop from a year ago.

Marchionne said car sales in the United States and Brazil, two of Fiat's main markets, are going "really well."

U.S. auto sales are expected to increase by as much as 20 percent in August.

Europe's volume carmakers are expected to shut plants later this year and lay off staff in what many see as an overdue push to cut costs.