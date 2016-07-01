版本:
Italian car sales rise 11.9 pct in June - ministry

MILAN, July 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 11.9 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 165,208 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.7 percent in June compared with 29.8 percent in May.

FCA's Italian car sales rose 13.6 percent last month, boosted by higher purchases of its Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

