公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二

Italy new car sales rise 8.56 pct in October

MILAN Nov 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 8.56 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 132,929 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.6 percent in October, compared with 28.36 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

