UPDATE 1-Italy new car sales rise 8.6 pct in October

(Adds details, Spanish and French figures)

MILAN Nov 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 8.56 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the transport ministry said, boosted by demand for vehicles from the Fiat Chrysler stable and German premium brands.

Deliveries in October rose to 132,929 vehicles, ministry data showed on Monday. The October increase compares with double-digit percentage increases in the previous nine months of the year, but also reflects one fewer working day in October compared with the same month in 2014.

"There are two factors that support the positive trend in the car market: the economic recovery and consumers finally deciding to go ahead and replace vehicles after holding back during the crisis years," industry group Promotor said.

Italian sales of brands under market leader Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) rose 10.8 percent during the month, with deliveries of Jeep sport utility vehicles more than doubling and those at mass market brand Fiat rising 16 percent.

FCA's share of the Italian market stood at 27.6 percent in October, compared with 28.36 percent the previous month, according to Reuters calculations.

Sales of German premium brands showed healthy growth, with BMW rising 27.19 percent, Mercedes increasing 26.78 percent and Volkswagen-owned Audi rising 18.06 percent.

Italian sales of Volkswagen's namesake brand dropped 6.85 percent.

However, it is still too early to ascertain if the dip is related to the carmaker's emissions scandal as deliveries occur several weeks after purchase decisions and the Sept. 18 exposure of its diesel test-rigging is unlikely to have affected registrations before November.

Car sales in Italy rose at a higher rate than elsewhere in the region, with French registrations increasing 1 percent and Spanish ones rising 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)