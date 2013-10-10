Tasks for Italy's Letta after beating Berlusconi challenge

| ROME
ROME Oct 10 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's near term survival seems to be assured after beating an
attempt by centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi to bring down
his coalition government.
The government may now be less prone to infighting and
instability, but it still faces an arduous task to put public
finances on a sound footing and turn around what has been the
euro zone's most sluggish economy for more than a decade.
The first priority will be to pass a credible 2014 budget
but beyond that a new electoral law is needed to give a greater
chance of a durable government in future, the banking system
must be mended so it can help economic recovery by lending more
and deeper reforms are sorely needed to raise productivity.
Then there is a national debt that has climbed to a record
133 percent of national output to tackle.
2014 BUDGET
By Oct. 15 Italy aims to present a 2014 budget that cuts
labour taxes to stimulate the recession-bound economy but also
reduces spending to keep the fiscal gap inside the European
Union's 3 percent of output limit.
The taxes and social contributions paid by Italian firms are
among the highest in the world, crimping workers' take home pay
and companies' ability to invest. The budget will reduce this
burden by some 5 billion euros, according to government sources,
and will also cut the present levels of housing tax.
However, reversing the recent trend of steadily rising taxes
risks digging a hole in public finances unless Letta can also
cut non-productive spending, something Italy has not achieved
during the tough, tax-driven austerity drive since 2011.
Last week the government appointed Carlo Cottarelli, former
head of the International Monetary Fund's fiscal affairs
department, to identify spending cuts, but the toughest task
then lies with Letta in imposing them politically.
Employers' lobby Confindustria is already dismissing the
mooted 5 billion euros of lower payroll taxes as a drop in the
ocean, and companies will have to bear some of the burden by
giving up other tax breaks they enjoy.
ELECTORAL LAW
The law is blamed for the inconclusive result of February's
election and changing it was meant to be one of Letta's top
priorities. Yet political vetoes have blocked any progress just
as they did under the previous government of Mario Monti.
As it stands, the law ensures a clear majority in the lower
house of parliament thanks to a large "winner's bonus" of seats
given to the coalition that wins most votes. However in the
Senate, which enjoys equal legislative powers, the bonus seats
are not distributed nationally but on a region-by-region basis.
With Italy's political landscape divided into three similar
sized blocs, this makes it almost impossible for any of them to
win an overall Senate majority.
On paper both Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party
(PDL) and Letta's Democratic Party (PD) are committed to reform,
but critics say they are actually happy with the status quo
because the system gives national party bosses tight control
over who is elected for their party.
Another charge is that the government and parliament are in
no hurry to change the law precisely because they do not want
early elections, which by common consent cannot be held under
the present system.
BANKS
The most immediate challenge is Monte dei Paschi, Italy's
third biggest lender, which faces nationalisation unless it can
find private investors for a 2.5 billion euro cash call.
The government has already poured 4.1 billion euros into the
scandal-hit bank, whose top shareholder is a foundation close to
Letta's PD party, and is loath to take a big stake in it.
Monte dei Paschi's woes have shone a spotlight on the role
of banking foundations. The International Monetary Fund has told
Rome to ensure more effective supervision of these
not-for-profit entities, which are linked to local politics and
are core investors in many Italian banks.
Letta also needs banks to resume lending to businesses to
spur a fragile economic recovery. Lending to non-financial
companies fell 4.6 percent in August - the 16th consecutive
decline - while non-performing loans topped 140 billion euros.
Lenders are also vulnerable to market volatility because
they hold some 400 billion euros of domestic government bonds.
Goldman Sachs estimates an aggregate capital shortfall of 16
billion euros for Italy's top six banks - which means they could
have to tap the market or the state for additional funds.
DEBT
Despite waves of austerity since the peak of the euro zone
debt crisis in 2011, Italy's massive debt has risen considerably
both in absolute terms and as a proportion of national output.
Last month the government forecast it at a record high of
133 percent of output both this year and next, the second
largest in the euro zone after Greece.
Analysts say until the debt starts to fall Italy will remain
vulnerable to market tensions and this can only be achieved
through a combination of stronger growth and asset sales.
After two years of recession Italy is expected to grow an
anaemic 0.7 percent next year but without deep economic reforms
the country will be among the first to suffer in future
downturns.
Monti pledged privatisations and sales of real estate, yet
in a context of depressed equity and property markets and
political instability he managed to sell virtually none of the
roughly 16 billion euros per year (1 percent of GDP) targeted.
Letta has set a more modest goal of 0.5 percent of GDP per
year, but no details have emerged of what he plans to sell. He
has rejected calls to sell-off valuable state companies like
utility ENEL, saying strategic assets cannot be disposed of.
REFORMS
Under Monti, Italy made some progress in deregulating labour
markets and the service sector, but analysts say much deeper and
broader reforms are needed to attract investment and raise
growth potential which is now close to zero.
Letta has vowed to lower taxes and expenditure, but cuts and
any other painful reform will be fought by vested interests in
the state sector, the professions, the unions and the parties.
Unlike other countries hit by the debt crisis, Italy has
failed to reduce unit labour costs and its productivity has
remained stagnant. Its export performance has barely improved
whereas Spain and Portugal have made strides.
There is no shortage of areas crying out for reform, from
slashing bureaucracy to improving poor education levels, fixing
a slow and inefficient justice system and liberalising
professions and services which Monti's reforms hardly touched.
Analysts say further labour reform is also needed to align
wages with productivity and raise one of the lowest labour
participation rates in the world.
Italy scored bottom in a survey this week by the
Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development measuring
basic literacy skills among adults in 24 countries, and was
second bottom on basic numeracy skills.