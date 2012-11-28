Italy and China sign 1.27 bln euros in commercial agreements

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ROME Nov 28 Italy and China on Wednesday signed six commercial agreements worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.64 billion) during a meeting between Prime Minister Mario Monti and top Chinese official Jia Qinglin in Rome, a government statement said.
Swisscom's Italian unit Fastweb signed a cooperation agreement worth 557 million euros, while yacht maker Ferretti Group signed a similar contract worth 480 million euros, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.