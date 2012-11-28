版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 00:07 BJT

Italy and China sign 1.27 bln euros in commercial agreements

ROME Nov 28 Italy and China on Wednesday signed six commercial agreements worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.64 billion) during a meeting between Prime Minister Mario Monti and top Chinese official Jia Qinglin in Rome, a government statement said.

Swisscom's Italian unit Fastweb signed a cooperation agreement worth 557 million euros, while yacht maker Ferretti Group signed a similar contract worth 480 million euros, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐