Italy aims to boost wine sales on Alibaba network ten-fold

VERONA, Italy, April 11 Italy and Alibaba
hope to boost the share of Italian wine sold on the
Chinese e-commerce network 10-fold as part of wider moves to
increase Italian wine exports to China where it still lags
France and other wine-making peers.
In a joint conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said the aim was to increase the
share of Italian wines "from 6 to 60 per cent" of all the
bottles it sold on its platform.
"Chinese people have a passion for all things Italian.
Alibaba wants to be the gateway to China for Italian brands and
small businesses," Ma said, speaking at Italy's Vinitaly wine
fair in the northern city of Verona.
Ma, who is also executive chairman of Alibaba, announced
the launch of a Wine and Spirits Festival on Sept. 9, an online
event aimed at introducing global wine and spirit brands to
Chinese consumers.
Italy's reds and whites represent only 5 per cent of Chinese
imports, worth an overall 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion),
according to a report by think-tank Nomisma.
Alibaba's business-to-consumer marketplace Tmall is already
host to more than 90 Italian brands.
But Italy's wine makers are mainly small and family-owned,
making it hard for them to reach out and sell on complex markets
like China. Of Italy's 5.4 billion euros of wine exports, only
87 million euros worth go to China.
"Italy has lost too many opportunities in the e-commerce
sector. The only way for small companies to keep up with global
competition is to turn digital," Renzi said.
According to Denis Pantini of Nomisma, which publishes the
annual Wine Monitor report, out of a total of 55,000 national
producers, almost 85 per cent make less than 10,000 bottles.
Pantini said Italy hobbles behind other countries, such as
France and Australia, due to the fragmented nature of its
producers, a lack of any national strategy on exports and high
tax duties.
"We are still very little known in China where culturally
wine is still not perceived as a household habit," Roberto
Giannelli, owner of Tuscan winery San Filippo said.
($1 = 0.8761 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes and
Susan Thomas)