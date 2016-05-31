UPDATE 1-Italy court upholds Costa Concordia captain's 2012 shipwreck sentence

* Shipwreck killed 32 people off Italian island in 2012
* Captain denied blame for deaths during evacuation
* Schettino can appeal again, remains free pending appeals
By Silvia Ognibene
FLORENCE, Italy, May 31 A 16-year prison
sentence for the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise
liner for his role in the deadly 2012 shipwreck was upheld on
Tuesday by an Italian appeals court.
Francesco Schettino, who was commanding the ship when it hit
rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing 32 people, and
the prosecutor had both appealed against the sentence handed
down last year.
Schettino was found guilty by a lower court of multiple
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning passengers in
one of the highest-profile shipping disasters in recent years.
Florence's appeals court upheld that ruling, rejecting a
prosecutor's request to extend the term to 27 years and three
months and Schettino's lawyers' call for him to be acquitted.
The captain, who has admitted some responsibility but denied
blame for the deaths that occurred during the evacuation after
the ship's side tore on the rocky shore, did not attend court.
"The blame is shared, the problem is quantifying it,"
Schettino's lawyer Donato Laino said outside court after
breaking the news to his client by telephone.
Asked whether Schettino, who wept during his final testimony
last year, had expressed bitterness, Laino said: "Certainly."
Schettino can appeal against the appeal court's ruling,
which also bars him from working on a ship for five years.
The judges who delivered the first verdict ruled that he
would not go to prison until the appeals process - which can
take years in Italy - is complete.
Investigators said Schettino brought the 290-metre vessel
too close to shore and criticised his behaviour severely.
The ship's owner, Carnival Corp unit Costa Cruises,
paid a fine of 1 million euros ($1.3 million at the time) and
prosecutors accepted plea bargains from five officials.
A lawyer representing a group of survivors said she had
asked for a probe into the company's role to be reopened,
because "there are still some guilty parties to identify".
The Costa Concordia's hulk wallowed on its side in the
waters off Giglio, a popular holiday destination, for
two-and-a-half years before it was righted and towed away in one
of the most expensive maritime wreck recoveries in history.
The last body was recovered in 2014.
The Florence court ruled Costa Cruises and Schettino should
pay the island's government 300,000 euros in compensation.
