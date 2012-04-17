Five more bodies identified from Concordia wreck

FLORENCE, April 17 Five more people who died in
the wreck of the Costa Concordia - two Germans, two Americans
and one Italian - have been identified, officials said on
Tuesday.
The five, whose bodies were found late last month, were
identified as Barbara and Gerald Heil of the United States,
Christina Mathi and Norbert Josef Ganz of Germany, and Giuseppe
Girolamo, an Italian.
The ship, owned by Carnival Corp , capsized
off the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13.
At least 30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.
The salvage operation to move the wreck is expected to begin
next month.
The operation to pump more than 2,300 tonnes of fuel out of
the vessel was completed last month.