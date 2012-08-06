Italy PM Monti calls confidence vote on spending cuts

ROME Aug 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's
government on Monday called for a confidence vote in the lower
house of parliament to accelerate the passage of more than 4
billion euros in spending cuts this year.
The cuts, which were backed by a confidence vote in the
upper house last week, will enable Italy to delay a planned
sales tax increase and rein in its budget deficit.
Monti called the vote because it accelerates the passage of
the bill, which he wants approved before the summer recess. He
is considered certain to win as his parliamentary allies have
guaranteed their support.
Ballots will be cast in the lower house by Wednesday at the
latest.
The new savings for this year are in addition to planned
government spending cuts of 10.5 billion euros unveiled in an
austerity package announced in December.
The austerity package included a 2 percentage point increase
on sales tax - currently set at 10 percent and 21 percent - due
to take effect this October. The proposed expenditure cuts would
delay the increase until July next year.
New cash-saving measures include reductions in health care
spending and a gradual trimming of the number of workers
employed in the public sector.