Italy public sector purchasing authority launches tender for 1.95 bln euro cloud computing contract

ROME, Sept 19 Consip, the body that oversees purchasing for Italy's public sector, said on Friday it had launched a tender for cloud computing contracts worth 1.95 billion euros ($2.51 billion).

The group said it had invited 12 groups to submit bids. (1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)
