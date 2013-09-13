CORRECTED-Engineers, insurers on edge as Costa Concordia salvage nears

(Corrects size relative to Titanic)
* Operation to lift wrecked cruise liner one of most complex
ever attempted
* Salvage costs expected to rise past 600 million euros
* New breed of super ships challenge insurance industry
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 13 When salvage teams begin hauling
the wrecked Costa Concordia liner upright on the Italian island
of Giglio next week, the financial stakes for insurers will be
almost as enormous as the awe-inspiring feat of engineering.
According to reinsurer Munich Re, the overall
insurance loss from the accident could surpass $1.1 billion. As
much as half of that may be swallowed up by the cost of the
salvage operation.
"I think now it's the most expensive wreck removal operation
in history," said Rahul Khanna, a former tanker and bulk carrier
captain and now a senior marine risk consultant with the
shipping insurance arm of Allianz.
"We have our fingers crossed on it and we just hope that
this is a success because if it is not, I don't even want to
think what the financial consequences would be," he said.
The cost of the salvage operation, which a senior official
from the ship's owner Costa Cruises this week estimated at 600
million euros ($800 million) "and rising", is already expected
to be greater than the value of the vessel itself.
That compared with other complex salvage operations like the
MV Rena, a huge container ship which sank in New Zealand in
2011, whose salvage costs are estimated at around $240 million.
The sheer scale of the Costa Concordia, a vast floating
hotel which was carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew
when it went down, make the recovery one of the most complex
ever attempted.
Lying on its side on a rock shelf just outside the harbour
mouth, the 114,500 tonne vessel is the length of three soccer
pitches and appears almost as big as the tiny Tuscan port where
it was holed and sunk with the loss of 32 lives on Jan. 13 last
year.
A multinational team of 500 salvage engineers has occupied
the island for most of the past year, stabilising the hulk and
preparing for the start of the lifting work, which is expected
to begin at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Monday.
If all goes as planned and the weather remains fine, a
so-called "parbuckling" operation will see the ship rotated by a
series of cables and hydraulic machines, pulling the hulk from
above and below and slowly twisting it upright.
Engineers say they are confident the 12-hour parbuckling
project will work but there is no 100 percent guarantee that
nothing will go wrong.
"The size of the ship and her location make this the most
challenging operation I've ever been involved in," said Nick
Sloane, a South African with three decades of experience who is
leading the project for contractors Titan Salvage.
Once the ship is upright, it will be stabilised before being
eventually towed away to be broken up for scrap. Alternative
approaches, such as breaking the ship up on the spot, were
rejected as too complicated.
CHALLENGES
By coincidence, the salvage operation will take place on the
same day as the annual conference of the International Union of
Marine Insurance in London.
"And as you can imagine, there'll only be one subject of
conversation," said one industry executive.
Cruise ships have traditionally been among the safest big
vessels but the insurance industry has faced a growing challenge
from a new breed of superships like the Costa Concordia and the
monstrous new bulk cargo carriers that have emerged with the
rise in global trade volumes.
Around two-and-a-half times the size of the Titanic, the
Costa Concordia was typical of the latest generation of cruise
liners, built to carry thousands of passengers and keep them
entertained with restaurants, cinemas and bars.
Similar developments have been seen with the bulk cargo
carriers, the largest of which can carry up to 18,000
20-foot-long containers.
"These are massive ships now and if something goes wrong we
have some serious challenges, especially where they're pushing
the boundaries of design," Khanna said.
Insurance underwriters have grappled with the new risk
profile presented by the massive new ships and considerable
attention has been focused on the cost of recovery and repairing
environmental damage in case of any accident.
"If such a vessel were to get into trouble or run aground in
a remote location, it might take up to two years just to remove
the containers," he said. "These are the kind of things which
worry the industry."
As the salvage teams in Giglio start their preparations, the
experience gained in shifting the Costa Concordia should provide
some guide as to how feasible other difficult wreck recoveries
may prove in the future.
"This whole operation is very new so everybody is very keen
to look at how it is done and hopefully it will be successful,"
Khanna said.
($1 = 0.7514 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eleanor Biles; Editing by Giles
Elgood)