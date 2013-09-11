Italy's wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship to be raised

ROME, Sept 11 The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise
ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after
the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian
coast.
The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow
waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in
January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater
platforms.
Workers will look for the bodies of two people, an Italian
and an Indian unaccounted for since the disaster, as machines
haul the 114,000-tonne ship upright and underwater cameras comb
the seabed.
The exact day of the Concordia's rotation - known as
parbuckling - has yet to be set, but on Wednesday Civil
Protection Commissioner Franco Gabrielli said Monday was likely.
The Costa Concordia hit a rock when it manoeuvred too close
to the island, prompting a chaotic evacuation of more than 4,000
passengers and crew, in one of the most dramatic marine
accidents in recent history.
Divers have pumped 18,000 tonnes of cement into bags below
the ship to support it and prevent it from breaking up in an
operation which is expected to last 8-10 hours and is part of a
salvage operation estimated to cost at least $300 million.
A buoyancy device acting "like a neck brace for an injured
patient" will hold together the ship's bow, and fishing nets
will catch debris as it rises from beneath the ship, said
Nicholas Sloane, senior salvage master at Titan Salvage.
The salvage team will go through the ship cabin by cabin and
had over items found on board to the Italian state prosecutor,
and the vessel will be towed away to be dismantled.
Four Costa Concordia crew members and a Costa Cruises
company official were sentenced to jail in July for their part
in the accident, and the ship's captain Francesco Schettino
remains on trial for manslaughter and causing the loss of the
ship.
The captain is accused of abandoning ship before all crew
and passengers had been rescued. A coastguard's angry phone
order to him - "Get back on board, damn it!" - became a
catchphrase in Italy after the accident.