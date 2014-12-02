Novartis says Italian court upholds collusion allegations

ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by Italian
antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche
colluded in anti-competitive practices.
Novartis said on Tuesday it had only been verbally informed
of the decision linked to the use of Novartis' Lucentis and
Roche's Avastin and could not comment on the regional
administrative tribunal of Lazio's rationale at this stage.
"Novartis firmly rejects the accusations of anti-competitive
practices and any allegations of anti-competitive behavior are
unfounded and without merit. We will take all necessary steps to
appeal this decision to the appropriate Italian courts," the
group said in an emailed statement.
Roche also said it strongly disagreed with the court's
decision. "We reiterate that the charges are unfounded and will
appeal the verdict. There was no collusion with Novartis," it
said in an emailed statement.
In March, the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) said the
two Swiss firms colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin
being used to treat a serious eye disease, and fined the
companies 182.5 million euros ($226 million).
(1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Pravin Char)