UPDATE 1-Novartis and Roche suffer setback in Italian collusion case

ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by Italian
antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche
colluded in anti-competitive practices.
Novartis and Roche, which deny wrongdoing, said on Tuesday
they had so far only been verbally informed of the regional
administrative tribunal of Lazio's decision and would appeal the
verdict.
The rejection of their appeal is a setback for the two Swiss
drugmakers which also face demands for more than a billion euros
in damages from the Italian health ministry over the alleged
collusion.
In March, the Italian Competition Authority fined Novartis
and Roche 182.5 million euros ($226 million) for colluding to
try to impose Novartis' Lucentis as a treatment for a serious
eye disease instead of Roche's cheaper Avastin.
In May, the Italian health ministry said it would seek 1.2
billion euros in damages from the companies.
"Novartis firmly rejects the accusations of anti-competitive
practices and any allegations of anti-competitive behavior are
unfounded and without merit. We will take all necessary steps to
appeal this decision," the company said on Tuesday.
Roche also said it strongly disagreed with the court's
decision. "We reiterate that the charges are unfounded and will
appeal the verdict. There was no collusion with Novartis," it
said.
Roche spokeswoman Claudia Schmitt told Reuters the company
had not been contacted again by Italy's health ministry after
receiving a letter at the end of May announcing the ministry's
intention to seek damages.
(1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Pravin Char)