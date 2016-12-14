Italian judge approves Credit Suisse's tax settlement deal - sources

MILAN Dec 14 An Italian judge approved on
Wednesday a settlement agreement between Credit Suisse AG
and the country's authorities under which the Swiss
bank will pay 109.5 million euros to end a tax probe, judicial
sources said.
Milan prosecutors had been investigating since 2014 an
alleged fraudulent system which was used by the bank to transfer
up to 14 billion euros to offshore accounts, mainly through the
use of insurance policies. Some 13,000 clients are allegedly
involved.
The agreement closes the position of the Swiss bank in the
case, leaving under investigation the Italian clients that
allegedly benefitted from the system.
In October Credit Suisse said it had agreed to pay Italian
authorities 101 million euros in taxes, late payment interest
and penalties to settle its tax position. In addition, the bank
also agreed to pay 8.5 million euros for "administrative
infringements in its previous cross-border business."
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; writing by Francesca Landini)