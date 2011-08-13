In fearful middle Italy, crisis has deep roots

SULMONA, Italy, Aug 13 - As the sun warms Renaissance
palazzos round a cobbled square where locals and languid
tourists sip cappuccino and watch the morning bustle, the
ageless face of middle Italy betrays no hint of the crisis in
distant Rome.
Yet stop and talk to those going about their business in the
central piazza of Sulmona, a town of 25,000 near Italy's
geographical centre, and the anger running through the nation's
middling folk boils to the surface, as do fears that a decade of
economic decline is about to be made even worse.
"Sulmona is black. No jobs, no nothing," complained Franca
Minichini, 51, as she hurried past a sunlit, pensive bronze
statue of the ancient city's favourite son, the Roman poet Ovid.
Walled in above a fertile valley in the Apennine mountains,
on a historic frontier between Italy's poor south and industrial
north, Sulmonese have survived centuries of invasions and
crises. Many today stress it is not passing dramas on financial
markets that worry them, but a bleak outlook for jobs and wages.
At an annual average rate of just 0.3 percent over a decade,
Italy has grown faster than only Zimbabwe, Eritrea and Haiti.
Now, measures unveiled on Friday to meet EU demands for Italy to
cut its debt -- though its current deficit is already relatively
low -- are likely to stifle demand further.
"This isn't new for us. This area has been depressed for a
long time," said Fabrizio as he stood in his dimly lit newspaper
kiosk surrounded by headlines screaming "Crisis", "Stockmarket
Collapses" and "Chaos in Government". "But ... people are afraid
now. They expect measures to hit the middle classes especially."
Consumer spending is down 4-5 percent on last year across
the Abruzzo region, said Franco Ruggieri, local vice president
of the national small business association Confesercenti, as he
served up cappuccino in the cafe he runs on the Corso Ovidio.
"It's still falling," he said, not helped by the lingering
effects of the 2009 earthquake which devastated nearby L'Aquila.
"People aren't spending and more cuts won't help.
"But the real worry now is the uncertainty. Two months ago
they said everything was fine and now there's one emergency
measure after another," he said. "We don't know who to believe."
EURO PAIN
Franca Minichini felt her own job in local government was
safe. But she fretted for her children in a city where the past
decade has left the industrial zone beyond the walls a virtual
ghost town: "There's no end to it," she said. "Everyone's been
laid off ... Even if you work, you can't afford to live."
Real purchasing power has fallen 4 percent in 10 years.
For 22-year-old Laura Pallotta, on vacation from her
political science studies in Rome, cuts in funding for education
were a big concern, but her generation was also deeply fearful
for its future: "The biggest worry for us now is finding a job
after we graduate ... It's a worry for all of us."
How Italians may respond to more pain is unclear.
Anger but also deep resignation is a common emotion directed
at not just Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing
government but at an entire political elite seen as corrupt and
unaccountable. "They should all go," said Minichini. "If there
are to be cuts, they should start by cutting themselves."
But asked who she would prefer to govern in place of the
veteran media tycoon, she could offer only a shrug and a smile.
Like others, she associated the decline of local industry
with the introduction of the single European currency a decade
ago: "The euro ruined everything," she said.
But like most Italians, the idea of the euro zone's third
biggest economy opting out of the project does not seem
practical, even if a return to the often-devalued lira might
offer a short-term fix for the debt burden and sluggish exports.
"Before the euro, Sulmona was doing really well, but now our
prices are too high. We've lost our factories," said Alfonso De
Dominicis, 58, a former factory and construction worker who now
drives a taxi. "Since we had the euro, it's been awful."
DISCREDITED POLITICS
But, he said, it was too late to opt out. The best way
forward for politicians of right and left, who seemed uniformly
to him to be "thieves" not worth voting for, would be to follow
the example of economic growth set by Germany, where he himself
spent many years as a young "guest worker" in the 1970s and 80s.
"We should learn from the German example. We have the
workers, the skills," De Dominicis said. "It's the government
that's to blame. In Germany, they have a government that does
what's good for the country. Here, ours just think 'I'm doing
all right' and they don't give a damn for anyone else.
"It's always us who pay, the ordinary people."
The idea of greater EU intervention in national affairs is
anathema in much of Europe, but in Italy, where Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti suggested on Saturday more integration of public
finances across the bloc , added external leverage
over a discredited ruling class has attractions for some.
"Our politicians have done nothing for years," said one
small trader who did not want to be quoted by name.
"They're only acting now because Europe is forcing them,
otherwise we'd be risking total bankruptcy. It wouldn't be bad
perhaps if we had more European government. Ours are no good."
SURVIVAL, METAMORPHOSES
While Sulmona's young people start to follow forebears in
heading north or abroad for work, and some of those left behind
mutter darkly about "revolution", there is daily talk of efforts
to save the city from the latest of its many crises.
This month a plant producing components for carmaker Fiat
announced hirings for a new assembly line. Tourism is
contributing more to the town's economy. And local gourmet
foodstuffs, from fine Abruzzo pasta to saffron, truffles and
famed Sulmona red garlic, are also increasingly promoted abroad.
Emanuele Giammarco, 32, is the 10th generation of his family
to manage the Rapone company producing a luxury artisan version
of 'confetti', the sugared almonds ubiquitous at Italian
weddings and for which Sulmona is renowned. For him, the answer
to the crisis is a focus on luxury quality -- and new markets.
Cheaper foreign competition has hit the confetti factories.
But, said Giammarco as he served in the family's antique shop on
the piazza beneath photographs of celebrity customers: "We in
the luxury sector don't feel the crisis as much as mass-market
producers. As Italians spend less, we are always finding new
markets, in the Middle East, China, Russia, eastern Europe."
In a line that echoed the theme of constant change from
"Metamorphoses", the great epic of Sulmona-born Ovid who stands
in bronze outside, Giammarco concluded: "High finance is a big
bubble. But we have to adapt and we must go forward."
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)