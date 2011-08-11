Italy opposition leader voices doubts on deficit plan

ROME Aug 11 Italian opposition leader Pierluigi Bersani on Thursday rejected proposals for a blanket constitutional rule forbidding budget deficits but said his party was ready to support rules for greater budget discipline.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last week promised a constitutional balanced budget amendment but there has so far been no detail on what exactly such an amendment might mean.

Bersani said his party was ready to support measures to reinforce discipline in public finances but said it made no sense to impose unrealistic constraints on policy.

"First, let's not talk about things that don't exist in any place in the world," Bersani said during a hearing of the parliamentary constitutional committee. "Balancing the budget in the constitution -- well, we don't intend to castrate ourselves for centuries from any possible economic policy."

"So let's find a solution that has flexibility."

The government has previously spoken in favour of a rule that would prevent government borrowing for purposes other than spending on investment.

Bersani's comments were made during a hearing of the parliamentary constitutional committee addressed by Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti. (Reporting by Deepa Babington and James Mackenzie)

(Editing by John Stonestreet)