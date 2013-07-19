版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 23:34 BJT

Italy finmin denies speaking of stake sales

ROME, July 19 Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday that the government was discussing various options for reducing public debt but he denied that he had spoken about specific plans to sell state shareholdings.

Earlier, Saccomanni was quoted as telling Bloomberg Television that he would not rule out the sale or use of some state-owned shareholdings, and that using the stakes as collateral in financial operations was also among the options being considered.

In a statement following wide reporting of the interview, Saccomanni said he had been speaking generally and listing the options but he denied reports that he had cited specific government plans to sell shareholdings.

