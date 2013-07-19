Italy finmin denies speaking of stake sales

ROME, July 19 Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said on Friday that the government was discussing
various options for reducing public debt but he denied that he
had spoken about specific plans to sell state shareholdings.
Earlier, Saccomanni was quoted as telling Bloomberg
Television that he would not rule out the sale or use of some
state-owned shareholdings, and that using the stakes as
collateral in financial operations was also among the options
being considered.
In a statement following wide reporting of the interview,
Saccomanni said he had been speaking generally and listing the
options but he denied reports that he had cited specific
government plans to sell shareholdings.