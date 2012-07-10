UPDATE 1-Italian banks lend less to companies in May

* First fall in loans to companies since July 2010

* Bank deposits rise y/y for fourth straight month

* Marginal rise in Italy government bond holdings

By Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za

MILAN, July 10 Bank lending to Italian companies fell in May for the first time in nearly two years despite a glut of cheap European Central Bank funding and rising customer deposits.

The figures, released on Tuesday, add to evidence that while ECB handouts of 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) in cheap three-year loans may have helped to avoid a major lending crunch, banks are still too fearful about bad debts to help other businesses grow.

Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies, are being sucked into the currency bloc's debt crisis and have also been relying heavily on domestic banks using the ECB loans to finance government borrowing at debt auctions.

But other data on Tuesday pointed to fading support for Italy's government from its banks, and there are similar signs that Spanish banks may not be able to absorb much more government debt.

Tuesday's data from the Bank of Italy showed bank loans to Italian companies fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in May compared with a rise of 1.3 percent the previous month.

It was the first decline since July 2010, and may add to doubts as to how much impact the ECB can have with its latest moves to boost commercial lending - cutting its benchmark interest rate to 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero.

Italian banks say credit demand in the recession-stricken country is weak and that the ECB's liquidity simply made up for a sharp drop in other sources of funding as the euro crisis flared.

Dogged by rising bad loans, banks have become more selective in lending. In May the annual growth in non-performing loans stood at 15.1 percent from 14.6 percent the previous month, the Bank of Italy said.

COSTLY LOANS

In another set of data, the Italian central bank said domestic government bond holdings of banks operating in Italy stood at 302.53 billion euros at the end of May, slightly up from 294.93 billion euros the previous month.

Domestic sovereign bond holdings totalled 209.64 billion euros in December before banks starting spending their ECB loans. Early investor euphoria at the appointment of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti in late 2011 and the ECB's liquidity largesse had pushed Italian bond yields down earlier this year.

But yields started rising again in March, threatening the value of banks' bond portfolios and keeping the cost of bank loans to families and companies at painful levels.

The Bank of Italy said the interest rate charged to companies on new loans worth up to 1 million euros was roughly stable in May at around 4.7 percent. That on house loans was 4.3 percent, also broadly in line with the previous month.

While lending to families in May rose 1.4 percent, the growth rate was below the 1.8 percent rise seen in April and well away from the 5.2 percent rise seen a year earlier.

The data did, however, show savers are not pulling out their money in Italy as they are in euro zone countries such as Greece and, to some extent, Spain. Deposits at Italian banks rose 2.1 percent in May from the 1.8 percent seen the previous month,

Earlier in July the head of Italy's biggest lender by assets UniCredit said deposits - considered a stable form of funding - had continued to rise into the second quarter of this year.