UPDATE 1-Prosecutor seeks jail terms in Italy derivatives case

MILAN, July 18 A prosecutor on Wednesday called
for bankers to be jailed and lenders to be fined tens of
millions of euros in a high-profile fraud case revolving around
a derivatives deal with the city of Milan.
Depfa Bank, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and
UBS were ordered to stand trial in 2010 in what is
seen as a test case for Italy, where hundreds of local
governments signed up to opaque derivatives deals that
subsequently turned sour.
Milan prosecutor Alfredo Robledo told a court hearing that
nine bank officials should be jailed for up to 12 months.
Thirteen people, including a city employee and a consultant, are
on trial.
He also called for each of the banks to be fined 1.5 million
euros ($1.84 million) and for them to pay back a total of 72
million euros.
All four banks have denied the fraud charges which involve a
swap contract signed by Milan when it issued a 1.68 billion
euro, 30-year bond in 2005. The kind of deal involved was banned
in 2009.
"What emerged from court does not support the prosecutor's
requests against UBS or its employees who are on trial," Swiss
bank UBS said in a statement.
"We will firmly oppose the prosecutor's conclusions in our
final reply in the autumn and we will prove there are no
legitimate basis to condemn or fine UBS or any of its current
and former employees who are being charged."
Deutsche Bank "confirms its full confidence in the
professionalism and the integrity of its employees".
JPMorgan said it is confident that the court will reach the
right verdict.
The verdict is expected by the end of the year.