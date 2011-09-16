Italy derivatives ruling seen spurring litigation

* State Council published ground-breaking ruling this month
MILAN, Sep 16 A ruling by a top Italian court
will likely swell the ranks of local governments seeking a way
out of derivatives contracts that have turned sour and spur
litigation with banks, lawyers said.
Among nearly 600 Italian local governments that have signed
a derivative contract prior to a 2009 ban, many have already
turned to courts over deals they say charged undisclosed fees.
As Italy's central government cuts public spending under an
austerity push aimed at balancing the budget in 2013, local
admnistrations may find it harder to meet payments due under the
contracts.
Lawyers said the country's top administrative court had, in
a recent ruling, made it easier for authorities to stop
derivatives payments when they thought they had grounds to
question a contract's fairness.
"It is an innovative sentence with far-reaching
consequences," Fabio Guastadisegni, a Clifford Chance partner
and head of the Litigation department in Italy, said.
"Local governments can now take measures to protect
themselves, suspending payments and letting banks appeal to
Italian administrative judges who will then have the final say
on the matter."
An Italian State Council ruling published this month in a
case pitting Tuscan province Pisa against Dexia-Crediop
and Dublin-based Depfa Bank over a 95.5 million euro
debt-restructuring deal involving two derivatives contracts was
welcome news for Pisa.
Pisa stopped payments on the two contracts in 2009 due to
alleged hidden costs it said made the contracts economically
unfavourable.
The State Council has called for a study of the contracts,
saying they will be annulled if Pisa's assessment was found to
be valid.
The decision overrides a clause in most derivatives
contracts which, until now, had led international banks to start
pre-emptive legal actions outside Italy.
"The general view is that Italian judges may look more
favorably on the reasons of local governments," Guastadisegni
said.
Based on the ruling, only Italian administrative judges can
settle the matters and the contracts can be axed as a
consequence of their decisions.
This could embolden local authorities.
"Some local governments and the associations representing
them have got in touch with the province of Pisa to learn how it
proceeded," Francesca Renzulli, managing associate at
Linklaters' Capital Markets division in Milan, said.
Some administrations have already followed Pisa's lead.
Last December, the city of Florence halted payments on six
swap contracts on a 204 million euro debt to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch , Dexia-Crediop and UBS .
"We believe there could be a very marked increase in this
kind of dispute over the next few months as a consequence of
this decision," said Clifford Chance Debt and Capital Markets
partner Lucio Bonavitacola.
Italy's Treasury estimated derivatives contracts involving
local authorities at around 33 billion euros in terms of
underlying debt. The contracts are mostly interest rate swaps,
in which two parties agree to exchange fixed-rate interest
payments with floating-rate ones.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)