Dealers look to reduce Italy's swaps portfolio

* Break-clause could be key to Morgan Stanley's reduction in Italy exposure

* Others look to persuade Italy to restructure large trades

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - In Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter results a footnote made rivals sit up and take note: the US bank had reduced its net exposure to Italy by a whopping 69% in late 2011, from USD4.9bn to USD1.5bn.

While reduction to peripheral Europe has been a focus for many banks, the way in which Morgan Stanley pulled this off was arguably as significant as the end result. Other banks have been forced to slash government bond portfolios or buy credit default swaps to shield themselves against southern European countries.

In contrast, Ruth Porat, Morgan Stanley's CFO , explained during an investor call on January 19 that the bank began to restructure certain derivatives positions with Italy in December. These trades settled in January, leading to a material reduction in the bank's net exposure to peripheral Europe from USD6.4bn to USD2.3bn excluding unfunded commitments, she added.

Rival dealers admit that Morgan Stanley has killed two birds with one stone here. Beyond the immediate boon of cutting its peripheral exposure, the US bank has removed a sizeable chunk of its sovereign swaps trades, which have become a major headache for all dealers under the new Basel III regulatory regime.

"It's a huge number, and it shows just how big the [sovereign derivatives] exposures in the industry are that Morgan Stanley can get that kind of relief, and just how painful the widening of sovereign CDS has been for banks," said one person who looks after sovereign clients for a major bank.

Legacy derivatives trades with sovereigns have become incredibly expensive for banks over the past few years. In a hangover from the days when sovereigns were considered risk-free, most treasuries are not required to post collateral when out-the-money on a swap, but receive cash from their dealer when they are in-the-money.

Under Basel III, the funding, counterparty credit and capital charges of these collateral agreements have become material for dealers, particularly when they are owed money on the swaps. One head of structured rates said his former bank recoiled in horror when it looked at marking its sovereign derivatives portfolio correctly. The widening of European sovereign CDS, which have quadrupled in many cases over the past year, has only compounded this problem for dealers.

THE ITALIAN PROBLEM

Italy's legacy derivatives portfolio dwarfs all others sovereign portfolio in terms of size and has consequently become an industry bugbear. The Italian Treasury has made use of a diverse range of derivatives, but the ones causing the most pain for banks are a series of long-dated interest rate swaps of 20-, 30- and even 40-year tenors, which essentially push Italy's debt payments further into the future and lock-in low levels of funding.

The figures are not public, but most estimates put Italy's derivatives portfolio at between EUR20bn and EUR30bn. The European Banking Authority stress tests showed euro zone banks had gross swaps exposure of EUR6.5bn to Italy. Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas had the largest exposures at EUR1.8bn and EUR1.1bn in-the-money respectively. US banks also admit to having large positions.

Many dealers have tried to persuade Italy to post collateral or restructure the trades, thereby reducing their credit and funding costs. The problem is Italy has a positive incentive not to post collateral or unwind these positions. Doing so would require Italy stumping up a large amount of cash, and that in turn would likely mean issuing more debt. Instead, the Italian Treasury may believe it is better off digging in its heels in and waiting for the swaps to roll off their books.

"We have talked to Italy and there is no happy ending to this story. Italy has a significant derivatives portfolio, and collateralising it would have a material impact on the public accounting. Italy has difficulty raising EUR5bn in a bond auction, and this funding would be more than that," said the global head of rates at a major dealer.

MORGAN STANLEY LEADS THE WAY

Exactly how Morgan Stanley managed to reduce its exposure so dramatically has left rivals scratching their heads. Two senior traders at separate banks believed Morgan Stanley exercised a provision in its collateral agreement with Italy that allowed it to unwind a trade if its mark-to-market breached a certain level.

Traders said it most likely related to a legacy interest rate swap, which Italy had used to lock-in rates for 30 years at about 4-5% on around EUR3-4bn of debt. Thirty-year rates being now more like 2.5%, Italy would be significantly underwater on the trade, and would therefore have to pay up as much as 2bn to unwind it, the traders estimated.

A major unwind or restructuring would also explain volatility at the long-end of the euro swaps curve late last year, they added.

Morgan Stanley and the Italian Treasury declined to comment. Other dealers scanning their swaps contracts for similar provisions may be out of luck, though: break clauses are extremely rare in CSAs with sovereigns, although one senior trader said Credit Suisse enforced a similar clause with Italy in November. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

If there wasn't a break clause, Morgan Stanley may have been able to persuade Italy to re-coupon the trade in a way that would reduce its exposure - an avenue other dealers are most likely investigating too.

This could be achieved without Italy having to make an upfront cash payment by shortening the tenor of the swap. However, it is debatable whether Italy would agree voluntarily to this, because doing so would bring forward its debt payments.

"The sovereign would need to agree to any restructuring, and in this low rates environment it's hard to show something worthwhile enough for them to get interested," said one senior rates trader.

Weighed down by Basel III charges and exposure to Europe's periphery, it seems likely major banks will continue to press Italy to agree to such restructurings going forward all the same.