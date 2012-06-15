Italy has no plans to sell Eni, Enel, Finmeccanica -Grilli

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
ROME, June 15 Italy has no plans to sell stakes in state oil producer Eni, electricity utility Enel, or defense contractor Finmeccanica, Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday.
He did not rule out future stake sales.
"At the moment there are no plans for these important companies," he said, noting that the state's holdings in them had already been reduced to near 30 percent.
"At the moment we have no further sales plans, but it is not said that they cannot happen. At this moment we're concentrated on other assets of the public administration," he said.
Italy said on Friday that it would sell three companies owned by the Economy Ministry to the state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Presiti for about 10 billion euros.
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.