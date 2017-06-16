China's Yida interested in Italian retailer Esselunga - adviser

MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment
group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga,
Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing
the Chinese company said on Friday.
Esselunga, founded by late entrepreneur Bernardo Caprotti,
is 70 percent owned by Caprotti's second wife Giuliana and their
daughter Marina. A source close to the situation told Reuters
the pair had no intention to sell.
The rest of Esselunga is owned by Caprotti's two children
from his first marriage, Giuseppe and Violetta, who are locked
in a legal dispute with the rest of the family over their
father's estate.
Paolo Pettinelli, a lawyer at the Pettinelli law firm which
said they were acting as legal adviser to Yida International
Investment Group, said the Chinese firm was interested in the
whole supermarket chain and the unit that owns its real estate
assets, subject to due diligence.
"A letter of intent has been put forward so that
negotiations can start immediately based on concrete elements.
We are waiting for an answer," Pettinelli said.
He did not give financial details of the proposed bid, but
Italian media have said the Chinese group had offered 7.5
billion euros ($8.4 billion). Yida international Investment did
not answer phone calls on Friday.
Esselunga and its adviser Citi both declined to comment.
The source close to the situation said Giuliana and Marina
Caprotti did not want to sell.
Bernardo Caprotti had started talks shortly last year with
at least four private equity funds - including Blackstone
, BC Partners and CVC Capital Partners - over a possible
sale for up to 6 billion euros, partly because he did not want
to leave the group to his squabbling children.
The process was put on hold after his death in September
2016.
Caprotti's children from his first marriage, Giuseppe and
Violetta, had fallen out with their father, taking legal action
against him over ownership of the group.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi, writing by
Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)